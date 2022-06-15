Ireland named third-most peaceful county across the globe

The latest Global Peace Index has been released and Ireland has been named the third most peaceful country globally and second most peaceful country in Europe.

Globally, Iceland ranked first followed by New Zealand and Ireland. In Europe, Iceland has held the top spot while Ireland follows having moved from seventh place last year.

This is the Institute for Economics and Peace’s 16th annual edition of the GPI and has noted that peacefulness has recorded it’s lowest level to date since its beginning which has been attributed to the war in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic.