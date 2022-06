While welcoming the appointment of two new Garda sergeants who are to begin duty in Carndonagh next week, an Inishowen Councillor believes the pressure needs to remain on to ensure the delivery of a new station for the area.

In 2018 Carndonagh Garda Station was deemed “not fit for purpose”.

Councillor Albert Doherty says the people of North Inishowen deserve a service that is accessible, contactable and available.

He says it’s imperative a new station is considered in the coming years: