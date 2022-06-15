Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

New scheme does not meet homeowners’ needs – Doherty

The Mica Action Group says as it stands, the enhanced Mica redress scheme approved by Cabinet yesterday does not meet their needs.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien says he is satisfied that the enhanced scheme will represent a significant step forward in having a fit for purpose grant scheme which will help homeowners rebuild their homes and their lives.

However, MAG PRO Michael Doherty says while elements of the new scheme are close, it’s not yet right, and the focus now goes on what amendments are proposed during what will be a limited Pre-Legislative Scrutiny process………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

donal kelly
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mayor looks forward to a busy year in the Letterkenny Milford MD chair

15 June 2022
donegal county council logo large
Audio, News, Top Stories

MacGiollaEasbuig says all council meetings should be streamed live

15 June 2022
dungloe
Audio, News, Top Stories

Call for action on Dungloe traffic problems

15 June 2022
european-commission-building-flags
News, Top Stories

EU preparing to take legal action against UK

15 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

donal kelly
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mayor looks forward to a busy year in the Letterkenny Milford MD chair

15 June 2022
donegal county council logo large
Audio, News, Top Stories

MacGiollaEasbuig says all council meetings should be streamed live

15 June 2022
dungloe
Audio, News, Top Stories

Call for action on Dungloe traffic problems

15 June 2022
european-commission-building-flags
News, Top Stories

EU preparing to take legal action against UK

15 June 2022
Mica Protest Oct 21
Audio, News, Top Stories

New scheme does not meet homeowners’ needs – Doherty

15 June 2022
Garth Brooks 2
Playback, Top Stories

Garth Brooks on the Nine Till Noon Show

14 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube