New scheme does not meet homeowners’ needs – Doherty

The Mica Action Group says as it stands, the enhanced Mica redress scheme approved by Cabinet yesterday does not meet their needs.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien says he is satisfied that the enhanced scheme will represent a significant step forward in having a fit for purpose grant scheme which will help homeowners rebuild their homes and their lives.

However, MAG PRO Michael Doherty says while elements of the new scheme are close, it’s not yet right, and the focus now goes on what amendments are proposed during what will be a limited Pre-Legislative Scrutiny process………….