Pringle calls for clarity on the number of children without appropriate school places

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle is calling on the government publish the data on the number of children with additional needs who are without an appropriate school place for September.

A survey, carried out by the group ‘As I am’ showed at least 267 children are in that position, a number of them in Donegal .

Backing a Private Members’ Bill on the issue, Deputy Pringle said it’s hard to imagine the stress these parents are under, with September only just around the corner.

He criticised a government amendment to the motion which stressed the rights of all children under the constitution………..