The countdown is on to this weekend’s Donegal International Rally with some crews putting the final touches on their notes as they recce the stages today again.

Three time British Rally Champion Matt Edwards will take on the Donegal Rally this weekend for the first time.

David Moynihan will join the Welshman in a Citroen which is owned by Darren Gass.

Matt has been telling Oisin Kelly, this may be his first time here but the stages do feel familiar to him: