Council confirms no responsibility for Tory seawall

Donegal County Council has confirmed that it has no responsibility for the completion of Tory Island Seawall.

The seawall on Tory island was started a number of years ago, but was never finished due to a lack of funding.

At a recent Glenties Municipal District meeting, it was stated that the council has liaised with the department regarding the completion of the project.

Cllr Michael McClafferty says the people of Tory have carried out a safety survey in the area and there is no progress being made: