Council urged to use Choice Based Letting for house rentals

Donegal County Council is being asked to consider allocating its vacant houses through a choice based letting model, which would involve advertising vacant properties and inviting people to register an interest.

The change was suggested by Cllr Michael McBride, who suggested it could speed up the letting process.

Officials told him that while choice based letting will be used for properties which have had a number of refusals, an extension of that model is not envisaged in the short term, although it is being kept under review.

Cllr McBride believes a change would help streamline the system………..