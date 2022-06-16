Donegal Sports Partnership and Team Donegal Oil team up for women’s only multi-sport fun challenge

Females across the region are being encouraged to take part in the women’s only multi-sport fun event scheduled for Sunday, October 9th.

The event, which comprises a 5km walk/jog/run, a 20km cycle and a 1km kayak, will take place at the Gartan Outdoor Education and Training Centre. The Autumn challenge is the brainchild of Arthur McMahon, Managing Director of Donegal Oil Company. Arthur is a regular competitor in adventure sports and set up Team Donegal Oil a number of years ago.

“My initial aim for Team Donegal Oil was to try and encourage everyone to ‘have a go’ and participate in outdoor activities and events for our better health and mental health,” he explained.

“Since Covid and all the lockdowns we have endured over the past two years, we have been approached by a large number of women who would love to participate in a fun event that would get them back out training, while also giving them something to look forward to participating in with their friends and work colleagues. After several discussions with Myles Sweeney of Donegal Sports Partnership, Rory Kennedy, and Shaun Stewart, we are delighted that we are in a position to plan such an event. Shaun Stewart has come on board as our director of event and he has designed the route that will consist of a 5km walk/jog/run, 20km cycle and a 1km kayak,” Arthur said.

“Nikki Bradley from Triathalon Ireland and the Motivation Factory has also come on board as our brand ambassador and we are delighted to have such an inspirational lady involved,” he added.

“It struck me when the cycle against suicide and the Pieta House Darkness Into Light events came to Donegal that one of the ways we can help to feel better is by getting a bit of exercise. We’re not talking about mad stuff here – just getting out in the fresh air and getting the blood pumping a bit. It really can do wonders for you if you’re feeling a bit blue. To participate in the women’s only sporting event, you don’t have to be super fit as there is plenty of time over the summer months to get started, get fit and have some fun along the way,” he commented.

Looking ahead to the event in four months’ time, Donegal Sports Partnership Co-ordinator, Myles Sweeney, said: “Sports events which provide opportunities for women to participate are a key focus of Sport Ireland and the Donegal Sports Partnership, and form part of the National Women in Sport strategy. We are delighted to link up with Team Donegal Oil for this event in October, and look forward to supporting as many women as possible to take part in what will be a fun event.”

The fee for an individual is €20, with teams of two/three €30. All proceeds will go to two Donegal women’s charities, Donegal Women’s Centre and Donegal Women’s Domestic Violence Service. All participants will receive a goody bag and a specially-designed medal at the finish line of the event that will be sponsored by Donegal Oil Company.

To register, follow the link below:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/team-donegal-oil-adventure-challenge-tickets-338156614537