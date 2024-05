Two drivers were arrested in Letterkenny on Monday night on suspicion of drug driving.

The first motorist was initially stopped for failing to display ‘N’ plates and had then tested positive for cocaine.

The second driver then was stopped when gardaí were alerted that their vehicle was not taxed over 700 days.

They then also tested positive for cocaine.

Gardaí are again appealing to the public to not drive under the influence of drugs, and risk the lives of others on the roads.