Engineer fears new enhanced Defective Blocks Scheme will not work

An engineer again has raised concerns with the Defective Concrete Blocks Scheme, saying he doesn’t believe the enhanced scheme agreed this week will adequately address the problem.

Dr Ambrose McCloskey says there is still not enough information about the exact nature of block degradation, and previous recommendations that there be more research have not been followed through.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, he told Greg Hughes that there is evidence of other deleterious materials, some of which are worse than Mica, but it seems this is not being addressed by government………

 

