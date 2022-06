There could be thousands of more homes impacted by mica defective blocks throughout the country.

It’s estimated 7,000 homes are impacted, mostly in Donegal.

The rough cost of the mica redress scheme announced by the Government this week is 2.7 billion, and it has been extended to homeowners in Clare and Limerick.

However, Josephine and Sean Kelly, whose house has been ruined by Mica in Buncrana, say the issue is much more widespread than was initially thought…………..