PSNI urges child sex abuse victims to come forward

The PSNI is urging young people who have been sexually abused to come forward.

A week ago today, on Thursday June 9th, a 26 year old man from the Derry area was sentenced to 10 years at Coleraine Crown Court.

Joshua Olphert was sentenced for a number of serious sexual offences against children.

He will be placed on the Sex Offenders Register for an indefinite period and will be subject to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for 10 years.

In a statement, Detective Sergeant Emerson says the offences committed by Joshua Olphert are sickening, and no child should ever have to suffer and have their innocence taken away from them in this horrific way.

He stressed the PSNI remains committed to investigating all reports of sexual offences against children and young people, and urged anyone who has experienced any form of sexual abuse to contact police.

