More Irish household are experiencing fuel poverty than ever before.

An ESRI study found 29% are struggling because of soaring energy costs, up from the previous high of 23% back in 1995.

Inflation between January and April means households are now paying an extra € 21.27 per week on energy, that rises to € 38.63 more per week if motor fuels are included

ESRI Economist Dr.Barra Roantree says at least 10% of household incomes are now going on energy costs………………