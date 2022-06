The Ardara to Ardaghey Road (Inver) will be blocked from 6am to 3pm tomorrow to facilitate essential road works.

The exact location of the road blockage on the L2863 is at Meentindea / Cronkerrin.

The Diversion route will be via the N56 from/to Inver to/from Ardara and the Council has apoligised for the inconvience.