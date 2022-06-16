Volunteer award for Fanad Gaels Hannah Shiels

23-year-old GAA volunteer, Hannah Shiels, from the Fanad Gaels club in County Donegal, has been awarded the prestigious Translink Young GAA Volunteer of the Month award for May.

Hannah has been cited for the outstanding dedication she gives to her club across a number of roles. As well as being a dedicated member of the club’s senior ladies’ team, Hannah selflessly devotes her time to many other aspects of the club, such as administration, coaching, fundraising, umpiring, social media and the promotion of Irish language.

Congratulating the young GAA volunteer, Ulster GAA President, Ciaran McLaughlin said:

“After another month of impressive nominations for the Translink Young GAA Volunteer of the Month Award, Hannah stood out for her outstanding contribution across various areas of club life at Fanad Gaels.

“It is extremely inspirational to see a young GAA member not only playing our games, but also contributing so much off the pitch by carrying out so many roles such as assistant secretary, LGFA register, coach, umpire, social media coordinator and promoting the Irish language.

“Hannah truly is a role model to young Gaels everywhere and is a very deserving recipient of this award”.

Gerard Porter, Lead Driver at Translink added:

“I’m delighted to present this award to Hannah on behalf of Translink, for the work she has done within her local community. It’s impressive to see a young person taking on so many responsibilities within their local club. With such a high standard of nominees, this award is testament to Hannah’s hard work and efforts.”

Fanad Gaels Club Secretary, Fiona Shiels, said:

“Hannah is held in very high esteem by all members of the club, both young and not so young! A role model to her teammates and the younger girls in the club, she dedicates hours of her time to volunteering for the club, and even while on holidays is keeping our Instagram page updated!

“No task is too big or too small for Hannah. She is always dependable and when she takes on to do something, we know it will be to the very best of her ability. A great, committed young volunteer.”

The Translink Ulster GAA Young Volunteer of Month Award celebrates the outstanding contribution made by young members aged 16-24 to their clubs and communities. Each month throughout the 2022 season, a winner will be selected who best represents the volunteering ethos of the GAA.

For more information, visit: ulster.gaa.ie/youngvolunteeraward