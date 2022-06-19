Cocaine driver caught speeding at 173 kph part of number of weekend drug driving arrests

A driver with cocaine in their system was arrested last night after being caught speeding at 173 kph.

Gardaí from the Donegal Town Roads Policing Unit say the driver tested positive for the presence of cocaine, after being pulled over for driving at 173 kph in a 100 kph zone.

Gardaí say the driver has been charged and a court appearance will follow.

Letterkenny Gardaí say a further two drivers were arrested in the early hours of yesterday morning for drug driving after being seen driving erratically.

They say that one driver was arrested for driving under the influence of cocaine, with the other arrested for driving under the influence of cannabis.

Gardaí are again reminding the public to not drive while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and to make responsible decisions when it comes to road safety and help save lives.