Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Cocaine driver caught speeding at 173 kph part of number of weekend drug driving arrests

A driver with cocaine in their system was arrested last night after being caught speeding at 173 kph.

Gardaí from the Donegal Town Roads Policing Unit say the driver tested positive for the presence of cocaine, after being pulled over for driving at 173 kph in a 100 kph zone.

Gardaí say the driver has been charged and a court appearance will follow.

Letterkenny Gardaí say a further two drivers were arrested in the early hours of yesterday morning for drug driving after being seen driving erratically.

They say that one driver was arrested for driving under the influence of cocaine, with the other arrested for driving under the influence of cannabis.

Gardaí are again reminding the public to not drive while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and to make responsible decisions when it comes to road safety and help save lives.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

money20171162017705
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government targeting Autumn Budget for cost of living measures

19 June 2022
Nurse
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for Long Covid leave pay for nurses to be maintained

19 June 2022
paschal donohoe dail may
News, Top Stories

Finance Minister to discuss new cost of living measures with coalition tomorrow

19 June 2022
speeding coke
News, Top Stories

Cocaine driver caught speeding at 173 kph part of number of weekend drug driving arrests

19 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

money20171162017705
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government targeting Autumn Budget for cost of living measures

19 June 2022
Nurse
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for Long Covid leave pay for nurses to be maintained

19 June 2022
paschal donohoe dail may
News, Top Stories

Finance Minister to discuss new cost of living measures with coalition tomorrow

19 June 2022
speeding coke
News, Top Stories

Cocaine driver caught speeding at 173 kph part of number of weekend drug driving arrests

19 June 2022
rescue 118
News, Top Stories

Girl found safe and well following Rescue 118 & Coast Guard operation

19 June 2022
Michael Martin
Audio, News, Top Stories

UK Government tearing up NI Protocol akin to “economic vandalism” – Taoiseach

19 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube