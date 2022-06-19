North West Cricket Results 18/06/2022

The NW senior cup semi-final draw will feature neither Brigade nor Donemana this year after the Holm side lost out in a nail-biting finish against Fox Lodge at Ballymagorry on Saturday afternoon.

It’s the first time ever that the Foxies have beaten their fellow Tyrone side in this competition and earns Aaron Heywood’s team their first semi-final tie since 2017, and just the second in their history thanks to the 2 wicket victory.

Just across the fields in Burndennett, Bready were booking their place in Monday afternoon’s draw as they had a whopping 260 runs to spare over their hosts.

With Newbuildings already in the hat courtesy of their recent win over Ballyspallen, the last four standing was completed by Eglinton who posted an equally emphatic 9 wicket win over St Johnston.

In the Sam Jeffrey Shield, Strabane were already guaranteed a place in the last four and they were joined on Saturday afternoon by Brigade, Coleraine and Glendermott.

Game of the day was at the Rectory where an under-strength home side caused something of a surprise by edging out Ardmore by one wicket in what was a cracking tie.

Coleraine, they had slightly more to spare as they went to Killyclooney and won by 4 wickets.

There were no issues at all for Brigade as an Adam McDaid century helped them to a 7-wicket win at Bonds Glen.

The draws for both semi-finals will be made at lunchtime on Monday during the MCC v Emerging Warriors game at Strabane Park.