There’s been a 23% increase in the number of new homes being built in Donegal.

Nationally, 30,233 commencement notices were received by local authorities in the past 12 months.

Figures from the Department of Housing, up until the end of May show 229 commencement notices for new builds have been received by Donegal County Council so far this year. That’s up from 186 during the same period last year.