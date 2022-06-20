Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Government to begin Budget 2023 meetings today

The Government will begin a series of meetings with stakeholder groups today to discuss Budget 2023.

The meetings come ahead of the publication of the Summer Economic Statement and as pressure continues on the coalition to announce further supports to help with the cost of living ahead of Octobers Budget.

The Taoiseach yesterday denied news paper claims there’ll be a a Christmas style social welfare payment in July.

Micheál Martin says the country must wait until the budget to comprehensively address the cost of living crisis.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy says the Government must act immediately to tackle spiralling prices:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

PTSB's Eddie Kearney and Kay Cahill with Karen and Alex (3) Maguire with...
News, Top Stories

Permanent TSB begins work in Donegal Ulster Bank branches

20 June 2022
Killybegs Regeneration
News, Top Stories

Three Donegal projects nominated for RIAI Public Choice awards

20 June 2022
Irish Army 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cllr raises concerns over Ireland’s neutrality

20 June 2022
Budget Book
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government to begin Budget 2023 meetings today

20 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

PTSB's Eddie Kearney and Kay Cahill with Karen and Alex (3) Maguire with...
News, Top Stories

Permanent TSB begins work in Donegal Ulster Bank branches

20 June 2022
Killybegs Regeneration
News, Top Stories

Three Donegal projects nominated for RIAI Public Choice awards

20 June 2022
Irish Army 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cllr raises concerns over Ireland’s neutrality

20 June 2022
Budget Book
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government to begin Budget 2023 meetings today

20 June 2022
brexit
Audio, News, Top Stories

Irish MEP to draft legislation to protect EU from UK breaches of protocol

20 June 2022
money20171162017705
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government targeting Autumn Budget for cost of living measures

19 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube