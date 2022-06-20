Government to begin Budget 2023 meetings today

The Government will begin a series of meetings with stakeholder groups today to discuss Budget 2023.

The meetings come ahead of the publication of the Summer Economic Statement and as pressure continues on the coalition to announce further supports to help with the cost of living ahead of Octobers Budget.

The Taoiseach yesterday denied news paper claims there’ll be a a Christmas style social welfare payment in July.

Micheál Martin says the country must wait until the budget to comprehensively address the cost of living crisis.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy says the Government must act immediately to tackle spiralling prices: