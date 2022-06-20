Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Leaving Cert results due end of August

Leaving, Cert, Results

The Leaving Cert class of 2022 could be waiting until the end of August for their results.

A shortage of examiners, a second sitting of the exams for students affected by covid and a government pledge that grades won’t be marked any lower than last years have all contributed to delays.

Third level institutions are concerned the results won’t be delivered in time for the start of their academic year, however the Irish Times reports today that Government aims to have the results available by late August.

