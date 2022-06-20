Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Man forced to remain in hospital due to lack of supported accommodation

It’s emerged a man with Down Syndrome has had to remain in hospital as the supported accommodation he needs is not available in Donegal.

The man in his 50s has been offered a place in a nursing home under the Fair Deal Scheme with a prerequisite that he secures a place in a training centre.

However, he has been on a waiting list for a placement for over a year due to a lack of funding.

Gina Grant, PRO Donegal Down Syndrome told today’s Nine til Noon Show that it is a difficult time for all involved:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

hiqa
News, Top Stories

Three Donegal nursing homes record non-compliances

20 June 2022
covid mask sign
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal doctor believes we shouldn’t prioritise mask wearing

20 June 2022
ColmCille1500_LOGO_yellow
News

Informal event marking end of Colmcille 1500 celebrations to take place

20 June 2022
house building
News, Top Stories

23% increase in new builds in Donegal

20 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

hiqa
News, Top Stories

Three Donegal nursing homes record non-compliances

20 June 2022
covid mask sign
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal doctor believes we shouldn’t prioritise mask wearing

20 June 2022
ColmCille1500_LOGO_yellow
News

Informal event marking end of Colmcille 1500 celebrations to take place

20 June 2022
house building
News, Top Stories

23% increase in new builds in Donegal

20 June 2022
hospital beds
Audio, News, Top Stories

Man forced to remain in hospital due to lack of supported accommodation

20 June 2022
gardapatrol1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardai hail rally weekend a success

20 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube