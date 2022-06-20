Man forced to remain in hospital due to lack of supported accommodation

It’s emerged a man with Down Syndrome has had to remain in hospital as the supported accommodation he needs is not available in Donegal.

The man in his 50s has been offered a place in a nursing home under the Fair Deal Scheme with a prerequisite that he secures a place in a training centre.

However, he has been on a waiting list for a placement for over a year due to a lack of funding.

Gina Grant, PRO Donegal Down Syndrome told today’s Nine til Noon Show that it is a difficult time for all involved: