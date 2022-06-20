New youth development programme launched in Inishowen

A new youth development programme that will provide personal one-to-one support for young people from Inishowen has been launched.

International Fund for Ireland (IFI) delegates visited Tullyarvan Mill in Buncrana last Friday as guests of Inishowen Development Partnership (IDP), at the official launch of the C.H.A.N.C.E project.

The C.H.A.N.C.E project is a targeted youth development programme that will provide personal one-to-one support for young people from Inishowen who are not currently in employment, education or training and who want to explore the different options that might be open to them in life.

The project sets out to support young people to develop good relations and life skills, that will support them to achieve their full development potential, which is captured in the projects name, ‘C.H.A.N.C.E’, which stands for ‘Creating Hope and Aspirations, Nurturing Change and Empowerment.’

The project is funded by the IFI’s Personal Youth Development Programme.

Speaking at the launch of the event, Helen Nolan, Chairperson of IDP said, “it’s always a privilege to have the opportunity to welcome international visitors to Inishowen and to showcase the achievements of our great community.

“We were delighted to host international delegates from the

IFI at Tullyarvan Mill and to have the opportunity to speak to them about our development work and the positive impact of the C.H.A.N.C.E project on the lives of young people from Inishowen.”