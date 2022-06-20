Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

New youth development programme launched in Inishowen

A new youth development programme that will provide personal one-to-one support for young people from Inishowen has been launched.

International Fund for Ireland (IFI) delegates visited Tullyarvan Mill in Buncrana last Friday as guests of Inishowen Development Partnership (IDP), at the official launch of the C.H.A.N.C.E project.

The C.H.A.N.C.E project is a targeted youth development programme that will provide personal one-to-one support for young people from Inishowen who are not currently in employment, education or training and who want to explore the different options that might be open to them in life.

The project sets out to support young people to develop good relations and life skills, that will support them to achieve their full development potential, which is captured in the projects name, ‘C.H.A.N.C.E’, which stands for ‘Creating Hope and Aspirations, Nurturing Change and Empowerment.’

The project is funded by the IFI’s Personal Youth Development Programme.

Speaking at the launch of the event, Helen Nolan, Chairperson of IDP said, “it’s always a privilege to have the opportunity to welcome international visitors to Inishowen and to showcase the achievements of our great community.

“We were delighted to host international delegates from the
IFI at Tullyarvan Mill and to have the opportunity to speak to them about our development work and the positive impact of the C.H.A.N.C.E project on the lives of young people from Inishowen.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

PSNI
News, Top Stories

Man arrested after suspected arson in Coleraine

20 June 2022
CHANCE 2 Project coordinator Eileen Hegarty (seated left) pictured with US Observers Tom Foley and Sheila Fitzgerald and standing Paddy Harte (Chairperson of IFI), Shauna McClenaghan (CEO IDP) and Stephen Barrett (IFI). (NW Newspix)
News

New youth development programme launched in Inishowen

20 June 2022
hiqa
News, Top Stories

Three Donegal nursing homes record non-compliances

20 June 2022
covid mask sign
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal doctor believes we shouldn’t prioritise mask wearing

20 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

PSNI
News, Top Stories

Man arrested after suspected arson in Coleraine

20 June 2022
CHANCE 2 Project coordinator Eileen Hegarty (seated left) pictured with US Observers Tom Foley and Sheila Fitzgerald and standing Paddy Harte (Chairperson of IFI), Shauna McClenaghan (CEO IDP) and Stephen Barrett (IFI). (NW Newspix)
News

New youth development programme launched in Inishowen

20 June 2022
hiqa
News, Top Stories

Three Donegal nursing homes record non-compliances

20 June 2022
covid mask sign
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal doctor believes we shouldn’t prioritise mask wearing

20 June 2022
ColmCille1500_LOGO_yellow
News

Informal event marking end of Colmcille 1500 celebrations to take place

20 June 2022
house building
News, Top Stories

23% increase in new builds in Donegal

20 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube