Permanent TSB begins work in Donegal Ulster Bank branches

Permanent TSB is beginning work on the ground in Ulster Bank branches in Donegal.

Planning permission has been submitted to Donegal County Council to rebrand four Ulster Bank branches in the county.

Permanent TSB staff have begun operating on the ground in Ulster Bank branches in Donegal to support Ulster Bank customers to move their accounts to PTSB ahead of the planned departure of Ulster Bank from the Irish market.

PTSB is also launching a number of mobile branches which will visit different locations across Donegal from June 27th onwards and will facilitate walk-in appointments.

Over the coming weeks, Permanent TSB will also launch pop-up branches around the country, along with ‘Digital On-Boarding Stands’ in branches.

PTSB has submitted planning permission to Donegal County Council for the rebranding of Ulster Bank branches in Buncrana, Ballybofey, Killybegs and Donegal Town.

The bank is planning to alter the shop fronts with the fitting of new branded signage and the replacement of existing ATMs along with minor internal works.