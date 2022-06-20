Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Permanent TSB begins work in Donegal Ulster Bank branches

Permanent TSB is beginning work on the ground in Ulster Bank branches in Donegal.

Planning permission has been submitted to Donegal County Council to rebrand four Ulster Bank branches in the county.

Permanent TSB staff have begun operating on the ground in Ulster Bank branches in Donegal to support Ulster Bank customers to move their accounts to PTSB ahead of the planned departure of Ulster Bank from the Irish market.

PTSB is also launching a number of mobile branches which will visit different locations across Donegal from June 27th onwards and will facilitate walk-in appointments.

Over the coming weeks, Permanent TSB will also launch pop-up branches around the country, along with ‘Digital On-Boarding Stands’ in branches.

PTSB has submitted planning permission to Donegal County Council for the rebranding of Ulster Bank branches in Buncrana, Ballybofey, Killybegs and Donegal Town.

The bank is planning to alter the shop fronts with the fitting of new branded signage and the replacement of existing ATMs along with minor internal works.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

PTSB's Eddie Kearney and Kay Cahill with Karen and Alex (3) Maguire with...
News, Top Stories

Permanent TSB begins work in Donegal Ulster Bank branches

20 June 2022
Killybegs Regeneration
News, Top Stories

Three Donegal projects nominated for RIAI Public Choice awards

20 June 2022
Irish Army 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cllr raises concerns over Ireland’s neutrality

20 June 2022
Budget Book
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government to begin Budget 2023 meetings today

20 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

PTSB's Eddie Kearney and Kay Cahill with Karen and Alex (3) Maguire with...
News, Top Stories

Permanent TSB begins work in Donegal Ulster Bank branches

20 June 2022
Killybegs Regeneration
News, Top Stories

Three Donegal projects nominated for RIAI Public Choice awards

20 June 2022
Irish Army 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cllr raises concerns over Ireland’s neutrality

20 June 2022
Budget Book
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government to begin Budget 2023 meetings today

20 June 2022
brexit
Audio, News, Top Stories

Irish MEP to draft legislation to protect EU from UK breaches of protocol

20 June 2022
money20171162017705
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government targeting Autumn Budget for cost of living measures

19 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube