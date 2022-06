Three nursing homes in Donegal have recorded non-compliances following unannounced inspections by HIQA.

Arch View Lodge Nursing Home in Letterkenny, Aras Ui Dhomhnaill Nursing Home in Milford and Aras Mhic Shuibhne in Laghey all recorded non-compliances for their fire precautions.

Aras Mhic Shuibhne also recorded no- compliances in governance and management and premises.