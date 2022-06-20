Three Donegal projects nominated for RIAI Public Choice awards

Three Donegal projects have been nominated for the RIAI’s Public Choice awards for 2022.

The award celebrates quality design, as well as the contribution made by architecture to our built environment for everyone’s benefit.

Two of the three projects based in Donegal that are up for the RIAI’s public choice awards for 2022 are collaborations between local communities and local partners with Donegal County Council.

The Ramelton Castle Street Historic Towns Initiative Project is a partnership between Donegal County Council, the Ramelton Georgian Society, the Dedalus Architecture firm as well as local property owners in Ramelton – with 14 properties there undergoing conservation works under the scheme.

The Killybegs Regeneration Strategy and Action Plan has also been nominated, with a collaboration between Donegal County Council, the Killybegs Regeneration Group as well as Pasparakis Friel Architects designing a series of works and upgrades to Killybegs town centre in the coming years, which are currently scheduled to be fully completed by 2035.

The final Donegal project is at Saltpans Cottage, with works being carried out there by Pasparakis Friel for a private owner.

You can vote for the three Donegal projects at riai.ie – with voting closing at midnight tonight.