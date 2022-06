The Joule Donegal International Rally returned at the weekend and history was made, for the first time in the 50 year existence of the event, brothers claimed a 1-2 overall finish.

Josh Moffet and Andy Hayes took the title for the first time in their Hyundai I20, finishing ahead of the older Moffett sibling Sam.

This years champions joined Greg Hughes on Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show to reflect on their victory in the hills.