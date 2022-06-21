Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Copper cable stolen from Ballindrait area

A quantity of copper cable has been stolen in the Ballindrait area.

The incident occurred between Monday June 13 at 4.30pm and Tuesday June 14 at 7.30am from the Station Road area in Ballindrait, Lifford.

Gardaí are appealing to residents in that area to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100 if they observed any suspicious vans/cars in that area between those dates or if they had any callers to their homes/yards/businesses inquiring about scrap metal etc.

If anybody has any similar type of materials stored at their premises or yard, gardaí advise them to ensure that it is well secured and kept out of view.

Always contact Gardaí immediately should  you observe any sort of suspicious activity/vehicles in your area.

