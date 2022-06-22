Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Pop-up Covid vaccination clinic to open in Donegal Town

The HSE has confirmed that two pop-up vaccination clinic will be opened in Donegal Town later this week.

Both will be held at the Donegal Town Primary Care Centre, on Friday June 24th and Saturday June 25th.

The pop-up centre will be open there from 11am until 5:45pm on both days.

For those aged 12 and above, they can get their first, second or booster dose at the centre.

For those aged over 65, the centre will be providing first, second and booster vaccines, as well as the second booster vaccine.

Deputy Operational Site Manager at Letterkenny CVC Noel Cullen said:

“We are urging those who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine or a booster and who have not yet received it to get their vaccine. This is particularly important given the recent increase in the numbers of confirmed cases of COVID-19.”

“Our pop-up vaccination clinics will enable people to get their vaccinations without having to travel to our COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Letterkenny and we would urge people to avail of the opportunity to get either their primary or booster vaccinations.”

