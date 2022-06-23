Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Committee hears Pyrrhotite could be main cause of defective blocks in Donegal

The Oireachtas Housing Committee has heard from mica affected homeowners today calling for 100 percent redress.

Homeowner representatives from Donegal, Clare and Mayo as well as their chosen experts faced questioning from a number of Deputies and Senators regarding the currently proposed revised Defective Blocks Bill.

PRO of the Mica Action Group Michael Doherty outlined to committee members the main points of the proposed new scheme homeowners had issues with.

He says that the outlined costs and rates, issues with the scheme regarding downsizing – as well as the presence of other deleterious materials not being covered by the scheme all need to be addressed:

Professor Paul Dunlop was another one of the representatives on behalf of Donegal homeowners – he says that independent research carried out by his colleagues has pointed to the presence of pyrrhotite potentially being the main issue with defective blocks throughout County Donegal.

He says that the updated science must be followed up on by Government:

