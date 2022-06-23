Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Leaving certificate result date announced

Leaving, Cert, Results

The State Examinations Commission (SEC), intends to issue the 2022 Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied examination results to candidates on Friday 2 September.

 Some 131,000 candidates are undertaking examinations this year, an increase of 6% (+7,000)  compared to the last time a full set of examinations was run in 2019.

Results will issue to candidates through the Candidate Self Service Portal available at www.examinations.ie and on www.gov.ie/leavingcertificate. 

The SEC will issue a direct communication to candidates by email about the planned date for issue of the Leaving Certificate results.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Census
News, Top Stories

Population of Donegal increased by 4.5% since 2016

23 June 2022
Padraig Mica Dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Housing Minister challenged over exclusion of foundations in redress scheme

23 June 2022
eoin o broin
News, Top Stories

Sinn Féin’s housing spokesperson hits back at claims of bullying

23 June 2022
luh logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

LUH under increasing pressure due to Covid-19

23 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Census
News, Top Stories

Population of Donegal increased by 4.5% since 2016

23 June 2022
Padraig Mica Dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Housing Minister challenged over exclusion of foundations in redress scheme

23 June 2022
eoin o broin
News, Top Stories

Sinn Féin’s housing spokesperson hits back at claims of bullying

23 June 2022
luh logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

LUH under increasing pressure due to Covid-19

23 June 2022
Leaving, Cert, Results
News, Top Stories

Leaving certificate result date announced

23 June 2022
Fire service
News, Top Stories

New equipment for Donegal Fire Service

23 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube