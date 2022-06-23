Leaving certificate result date announced

The State Examinations Commission (SEC), intends to issue the 2022 Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied examination results to candidates on Friday 2 September.
Some 131,000 candidates are undertaking examinations this year, an increase of 6% (+7,000) compared to the last time a full set of examinations was run in 2019.
Results will issue to candidates through the Candidate Self Service Portal available at www.examinations.ie and on www.gov.ie/leavingcertificate.
The SEC will issue a direct communication to candidates by email about the planned date for issue of the Leaving Certificate results.