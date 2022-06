On The Score this week, Gavin Cullen joins us to look at the FAI Senior Cup draw and this weekend’s Premier Division action.

Martin McHugh previews the All Ireland quarter finals for Derry and Armagh while Derry boss Martin Boyle talks to us ahead of the All Ireland Minor semi final against Galway.

Patsy McGonagle looks at this weekend’s National Senior Track and Field Championship at Santry and Karol Harvey tells us about the Sheephaven Half Triathlon.