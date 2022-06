Derry Manager Rory Gallagher has named his starting 15 for Saturday’s All Ireland quarter final against Clare at Croke Park.

Sticking with his usual declaration of the Oak Leaf County line up, Emmett Bradley is named to start but don’t be surprised if Niall Toner comes in from the whistle with Bradley being the impact player from the bench.

That is the only change from Derry’s win over Donegal in the Ulster Final.