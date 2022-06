An Inishowen councillor has hit out at plans to relocate Gardai from the Garda Station in Muff to Burnfoot.

It has emerged that the two Gardai serving in Muff will be relocated and will cover the area from there.

Cllr Terry Crossan says the move has been taken due to a lack of resources and he fears that if gardai are removed from the area now, they will never return….