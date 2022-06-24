Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Moving forward Leaving Cert exams a month could be considered

The Higher Education Minister has said bringing forward the Leaving Cert exams could be looked at under planned reforms of the exams.

This comes as it’s been confirmed Leaving Cert results will be issued on Friday September 2nd – three weeks later than usual –  with first round CAO offers being made to students on Thursday September 8th at 2pm.

The Irish Universities Association has said next year’s exams should be held in May.

It would be in order to ensure students have their results well before the college year starts and can properly prepare.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris sees some merit in the idea:

