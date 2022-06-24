Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Over 1,500 Ukrainian refugees now living in Donegal

New figures released by the CSO shows 1,526 people have arrived into Donegal from Ukraine since the war began four months ago.

675 Ukrainians refugees are living in Donegal Town, 324 in Letterkenny and 181 in Glenties.

A further 161 people are living in Carndonagh, 157 in Lifford and Stranorlar, 140 in Milford and 45 in Buncrana.

Nearly half are women over the age of 20, while more than a third are children and teens.

There were 38,700 arrivals from Ukraine in Ireland by the week ending 19 June 2022, an increase of just under 3,000 in two weeks.

Nationally, the largest single grouping is ‘one parent with children’, at 41 per cent and almost 7,000 children have been enrolled in schools.

 

 

