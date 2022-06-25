Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick dies at age 93

The Taoiseach has expressed his condolences at the passing of Jim Fitzpatrick, the owner and Chairman of the Irish News.

Micheál Martin says Fitzpatrick was an important advocate for an end to violence in Northern Ireland, and that his role in the peace process was crucial.

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood has also paid tribute to him, calling Fitzpatrick “one of the giants of news in Ireland.”

Fitzpatrick also for a time had stakes in some of Donegal’s main newspapers as the Irish News had previously owned the Rivermedia group.