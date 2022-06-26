Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
English, McGrory and Mahon take national glory

Mark English took an 8th National 800m outdoor title on Sunday at Santry.

The Finn Valley man put in an impressive push in the final stages to win in 1:48.46 at the Morton Stadium.

English’s win came after Kelly McGrory won the 400m hurdles title.

The Tir Chonaill lady also needed a big effort in the final 100 to successfully defend the title she won last year.

Kelly’s club mate Lucy McGlynn finished in 3rd.

Meanwhile, Tir Chonaill’s Conal Mahon retained his triple jump crown with a 14.68m attempt.

Five national titles returned to the county from the 150th edition of the National’s, on Saturday John Kelly in the shot and Sommer Lecky in the High Jump also won gold.

