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Gardaí issue advice following multiple quad thefts in Donegal

Not quad bike in question

An appeal for information has been issued after a quad bike was stolen from a farm in Churchill.

Gardaí say a 2016 red Honda TRX500 was taken from a shed in the Lossett area at around 5am on Tuesday last.

A man entered the shed and pushed the quad towards the R251.

He was wearing a black and grey hooded top, grey/beige bottoms, black trainers and a baseball cap, with his face covered by a black scarf.

Anyone with dashcam footage or information, or who is offered a similar quad for sale, is asked to contact Milford Gardaí or the Garda Confidential Line.

In light of this theft and similar incidents in Donegal in recent weeks, Garda Grainne Doherty has the following advice to farmers:

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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