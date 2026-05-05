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Community Hero 2026

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

The Greg Hughes Show | Monday | 05/05/2026

Another packed show today as we dive into the heart of the issues affecting our community, from road safety to the long-running battle for housing justice.

Inside Today’s Episode:

  • The Morning Press: We kick things off with our signature look at the front pages and the stories making waves across the country.

  • Safety in Fintown: Locals are sounding the alarm. We hear from residents frustrated by speeding and “heart-in-mouth” dangerous overtaking. They aren’t just asking for change; they’re demanding action before someone gets hurt.

  • The Concrete Block Crisis: Danny Rafferty joins us to discuss Tuesday’s meeting for affected homeowners in Strabane and Derry. He highlights the widening gap in redress and the feeling of being “left behind” by systems on both sides of the border.

  • The Beach Bugbear: Listener Siobhan shares her frustration over the state of our local shorelines. Why are dog poo bags being left behind? A simple plea for people to take their rubbish home and respect our natural beauty.

  • Community Garda Information: Garda Grainne is in the studio with the latest appeals, safety advice, and essential local updates for your week ahead.

  • A Bus for St. Joseph’s: Bernie Thompson, Secretary of Save St Joseph’s Community Hospital, discusses the massive community drive to fund a new bus for residents. It’s all about mobility, dignity, and community spirit.

  • Ó Dochartaigh Clann Gathering: Looking ahead to the summer! Eva Doherty joins us to preview the 2026 gathering in Culdaff (August 12–15). Whether you’re a local or a visiting Clann member, this is one for the diary.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

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