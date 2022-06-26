New bill won’t solve Mica homeowners’ problems – Pringle

A Donegal Deputy says he doesn’t believe the revised defective blocks bill proposed by Government will solve homeowners’ problems.

Independent TD Thomas Pringle was one of those who attended the Oireachtas Housing Committee Meeting regarding the new bill earlier this week – where homeowners, industry experts and representatives from the Housing Department were grilled on the defective blocks scandal.

Deputy Pringle says the Government is trying to save as much money as possible – rather than solving the problem once and for all for affected homeowners…