Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

New bill won’t solve Mica homeowners’ problems – Pringle

A Donegal Deputy says he doesn’t believe the revised defective blocks bill proposed by Government will solve homeowners’ problems.

Independent TD Thomas Pringle was one of those who attended the Oireachtas Housing Committee Meeting regarding the new bill earlier this week – where homeowners, industry experts and representatives from the Housing Department were grilled on the defective blocks scandal.

Deputy Pringle says the Government is trying to save as much money as possible – rather than solving the problem once and for all for affected homeowners…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Bus inside
Audio, News, Top Stories

Public transport too Dublin-focused – Midlands NW MEP

26 June 2022
pringle 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

New bill won’t solve Mica homeowners’ problems – Pringle

26 June 2022
jim fitzpatrick irish news
News, Top Stories

Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick dies at age 93

25 June 2022
Dublin Airport
Audio, News, Top Stories

Dublin Airport promises smooth travels with 200k passengers this weekend

25 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Bus inside
Audio, News, Top Stories

Public transport too Dublin-focused – Midlands NW MEP

26 June 2022
pringle 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

New bill won’t solve Mica homeowners’ problems – Pringle

26 June 2022
jim fitzpatrick irish news
News, Top Stories

Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick dies at age 93

25 June 2022
Dublin Airport
Audio, News, Top Stories

Dublin Airport promises smooth travels with 200k passengers this weekend

25 June 2022
event_gay_pride_12104-157-332
Audio, News, Top Stories

Ireland’s largest Pride parade taking place in Dublin today

25 June 2022
US Supreme Court
Audio, News, Top Stories

Issue of abortion access in Ireland highlighted by US Supreme Court ruling

25 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube