Sinn Fein is continuing to push for an emergency budget ahead of a vote on Tuesday evening.

The package would include measures to help low and middle income earners deal with rising prices across the board.

The Government is opposing the motion as it believes the cost of living crisis can’t be comprehensively addressed any sooner than October.

Donegal Deputy and Sinn Fein finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty says struggling families can’t wait four months: