On this week’s DL Debate Brendan Devenney, Micheal McMullen of the Gaelic Life looks at the All Ireland quarter finals, can Derry win the Sam Maguire?

Tadgh Kennelly joins Brendan to discuss his life crossing AFL with GAA and Ryan Ferry of the Donegal News discusses the club championship draws in the county.

Listen to the DL Debate in association with Sara’s Kitchen at Sister Sara’s Letterkenny: