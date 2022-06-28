Barrett features as Ireland win big at Georgia

Republic of Ireland head coach Vera Pauw says her side are in a good place ahead of the remainder of their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Katie McCabe’s hat-trick helped Ireland take second place in the group with a 9-nil win away to Georgia last night.

Amber Barrett featured from the start for the Republic while Roma McLaughlin and Ciara Grant were also part of the squad.

Pauw says the manner of the performance was pleasing.

Ireland welcome playoff rivals Finland to Tallaght on September 1st, before finishing their campaign away to Slovakia five-days later.