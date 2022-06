Gardaí have renewed their appeal after the theft of five benches in Convoy.

The theft occurred between June 5th and 13th and from various locations in and around Convoy.

The benches look the same and are all made from recycled plastic but the actual seat on each bench is a different colour.

Crime prevention Officer Sgt Paul Wallace says this is huge disappointment to everybody in Convoy who has worked so hard to make their community a better place to live in…