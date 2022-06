The government will bring forward a counter-motion today to a Sinn Féin proposal for an emergency budget.

The Dáil will debate whether there should be an immediate intervention on the cost of living, before the summer recess.

The government will insist on waiting until October’s budget for further measures.

Sinn Féin’s finance spokesperson, Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty, says four months is too long to wait for further action: