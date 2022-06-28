Lexus set on fire in Killygordon

Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for witnesses after a black Lexus car was set on fire.

Gardaí received a report on Monday at approx. 12.35am in relation to a black Lexus that was on fire at Ballyarrell, Killygordon.

The fire services attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

Crime prevention Officer Sgt Paul Wallace appeals to anybody who observed suspicious activity in the area, who observed a black Lexus or who traveled in or around that area around that time to contact with Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 9167100.