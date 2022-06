The case against a man facing a theft charge related to the Michaela McAreavey murder investigation has been struck out, his lawyer said.

52-year old Sandip Moneea, who was previously acquitted of Mrs McAreavey’s murder, was charged earlier this year with conspiracy to commit larceny in relation to the honeymooner’s hotel room in Mauritius.

The 27-year-old was strangled in her room at the Legends Hotel on the Indian Ocean island on January 10th, 2011.