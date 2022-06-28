Nathan Carter to headline Donegal Festival of Golf

Nathan Carter is to headline Donegal Festival of Golf in Downings this Summer.

The event will take place on Saturday 20th August in Downings.

The festival is being hosted by Donegal County Council as part of the prestigious Irish Legends Golf Tournament and in association with the McGinley Foundation on the grounds of Na Dúnaibh GAA pitch on the 19th-20th August.

Nathan Carter and his six-man band will perform an array of country, Irish, pop and ballads – music for everyone of all ages.

Cllr Jack Murray, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council said; “I am delighted to announce that Nathan Carter will take to the stage to headline at the Donegal Festival of Golf. Nathan is indeed Ireland’s top country singer and household name and we look forward to seeing him perform this summer.

“The timing of this festival coincides with the Irish Legends presented by McGinley Foundation and we are anticipating large numbers and are working with local businesses regarding to the opportunities that the festival will bring to the local economy.”

The festival will also see a Friday night headline act alongside a variety of emerging musical talents who will support these headline acts and these will be announced in the coming weeks.

The festival will showcase the very best of local and national talent, amazing food and beverages in the stunning surroundings of Rosapenna.

Tickets are free but booking is essential and limited to two tickets per booking. Booking opens on Friday 29th July through https://www.govisitdonegal.com/festivals-and-events/irish-legends