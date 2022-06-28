Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Police say incidents in Derry ‘disappointing’

Police in Derry have described incidents in the Galliagh area yesterday as disappointing.

A road was partially blocked yesterday evening by burning pallets while two Northern Ireland Housing Executive vehicles were damaged by masonry thrown by young people who had gathered in the Fairview Road area.

At around 5pm, pallets were set on fire by some young people, subsequently when the fire service attempted to deal with the fire, masonry was thrown again.

Police provided support for the fire service and assisted in clearing the road.

Chief Inspector Willy Calderwood says to see young people involved in this type of criminal behaviour is unacceptable.

He says this type of reckless activity is not supported by the community.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Convoy Benches
News, Top Stories

Gardaí renew appeal for stolen benches

28 June 2022
Fire service
News, Top Stories

Warning about wasting emergency services time after tyre fire in Buncrana

28 June 2022
musgrave psni
News

Man arrested in Derry as part of dissident republican activity investigation

28 June 2022
fire
News, Top Stories

Lexus set on fire in Killygordon

28 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Convoy Benches
News, Top Stories

Gardaí renew appeal for stolen benches

28 June 2022
Fire service
News, Top Stories

Warning about wasting emergency services time after tyre fire in Buncrana

28 June 2022
musgrave psni
News

Man arrested in Derry as part of dissident republican activity investigation

28 June 2022
fire
News, Top Stories

Lexus set on fire in Killygordon

28 June 2022
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Windows smashed at two homes in Milford

28 June 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Police say incidents in Derry ‘disappointing’

28 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube