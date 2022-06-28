Police say incidents in Derry ‘disappointing’

Police in Derry have described incidents in the Galliagh area yesterday as disappointing.

A road was partially blocked yesterday evening by burning pallets while two Northern Ireland Housing Executive vehicles were damaged by masonry thrown by young people who had gathered in the Fairview Road area.

At around 5pm, pallets were set on fire by some young people, subsequently when the fire service attempted to deal with the fire, masonry was thrown again.

Police provided support for the fire service and assisted in clearing the road.

Chief Inspector Willy Calderwood says to see young people involved in this type of criminal behaviour is unacceptable.

He says this type of reckless activity is not supported by the community.