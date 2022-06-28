Speeding motorist caught drink driving

A motorist has been arrested after being caught drink driving in the Donegal Town area.

The Donegal Town Roads Policing Unit detected a vehicle travelling at 132kph in a 100kph zone last night.

The driver subsequently failed a preliminary roadside breath test and was arrested.

A further breath sample taken at the Garda Station established that the driver was over the legal limit.

Gardai are urging motorists to not take unnecessary risks on the road and to help save lives by making responsible decisions when it comes to road safety.